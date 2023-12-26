Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:34



No Christmas carols or powder kegs. Christmas Eve in a bar on Camino Viejo in Puerto de Lorca ended in a violent brawl involving several customers, who smashed the windows of the establishment by throwing stools and attacked each other with bottles and glasses, which they also smashed against the vehicles parked in the street. the street.

The neighbors recorded the incident while they called the police and in the video, to which LA VERDAD had access, four men are seen starting the fight from outside the premises, throwing a stool located on the street against the window, a provocation that makes some of the customers inside begin to leave the bar.

Already in the street, a succession of blows, kicks and punches begins, in which several women are also involved, and in which the participants ignore the cries of the neighbors to ask them to stop the attacks, in which they came to use glass bottles as weapons.