with videoTwo people were injured in a stabbing in a house on Wezelstraat in Delft on Christmas Day. One of the victims was seriously injured and was rushed to hospital. The police have made an arrest. Some children were removed from the home and taken care of elsewhere.
Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
14:03
