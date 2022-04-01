The recent past of Valtteri Bottas it will certainly not be remembered as one of the quietest sporting moments in the career of the Finnish driver, who was on foot by the Mercedes after five years often spent in the service of former team-mate Lewis Hamilton. Few satisfactions and a lot of bitterness, which ended completely with the rejection by Toto Wolff in favor of the emerging star George Russell, with consequent passage to the less competitive Alfa Romeo in the role of substitute for his compatriot Kimi Raikkonen.

The starting conditions, on the eve of 2022, did not therefore seem extremely favorable for the number 77, which instead is experiencing a start to the season that is not at all subdued, indeed. If we exclude the unfortunate retirement of the last race in Jeddah, in the first two rounds of the world championship Bottas has always qualified in Q3, remaining in the top 10 – and therefore in the points – even at the end of the Bahrain GP. At the same time, his former team is not experiencing a particularly simple period, thanks to a level of competitiveness not up to the level of recent seasons, while the driver from Nastola is increasingly leading and point of reference for your teamtechnically supported by the Ferrari power unit.

These conditions lead the Finn to believe in the much desired overtaking on the Mercedes: “We have what it takes to face them and become the third power behind Red Bull and Ferrari – remarked the 32-year-old – this must be our aim Now. The fact remains that it’s amazing to see them fight, but it’s also nice to be able to fight with them. I think this could have been the best scenario for our first season together that I could ever imagine, with the information I had. “. Speaking of the determination of Hamilton’s former teammate, he also spoke Xevi PujolarTechnical Director of Alfa Romeo, particularly impressed to see Bottas’ motives at the start of this season: “It’s not just its speed – explained to speedweek.com – it is above all his attitude. It radiates so much positivity that the whole team is involved “.