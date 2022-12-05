The young big sister of Italy, in politics, dear Matteo, has devoured you. She tries, at least, to console you by tasting these fruits of the same name by Giorgia…

After that is Finished his long, honorable service at the elegant dinners of Arcore, like any Emilio Fede, the expert butler of Gemonio, Bossidecided to oversee a sumptuous meal, served on a table dominated by the decorations. Verdinifor Matthew Salvini and Northern League “friends”. The location is beautiful, indeed the … Belsito, chosen for Umbertone’s “thanks” to the secretary for the confirmation, at the age of 81, in … Chamber (of deputies).

Unfortunately, the… Trout it didn’t turn out to be delicious for the Milanese Captain’s palate. To digest it, it took numerous glasses of the prized Vodka, given by St. Petersburg’s friend, Vladimir Putin, to the successor of Bossi.

And the former senatùr, at the end of the unhappy convivial meeting, brought many…Meloni to the table, acidly explaining to his “friend”: “Italy’s young big sister, in politics, dear Matteo, has devoured you. She tries, at least, to console you by tasting these fruits of the same name Georgia…”.

