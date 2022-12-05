Listeria, the recalled “Sa.mo” soft salami

Packs of the brand’s soft salami have been recalled Sa.Mo srl for “detected presence of Listeria monocytogenes“. The notice was published on the website of the Ministry of Health. The production batch affected by the recall dates back to 10/27/22, produced in the Matelica (Macerata) plant. The manufacturer warns that “the product must not be consumed but returned to the place of purchase”.

Listeria, the bacterium that undermines the food industry

In recent weeks, reports the Paìs, there have been two outbreaks of listeriosis in Denmark and Italy, which have so far affected almost 100 people, four of whom have died. What is it about? There Listeria monocytogenes was an unknown bacterium, but since 2019 it has been sadly famous as associated with the consumption of contaminated minced meat which affected 254 people in Spain, killing 4 of them and causing 6 abortions. Then in the last few months, 27 warnings for the presence of Listeria in foods marketed in various countries have been notified in the European food alert system (Rasff).

Among these, two cases stand out in particular: the first, associated with the consumption of fish croquettes produced in Denmark, the second linked to the consumption of some sausages and cured meats produced in Italy. The situation itself is anomalous and according to the Spanish newspaper for some “it could be explained by the economic crisis, which would have led some companies to loosen controls and food safety systems to save costs”, even if the number of cases is not yet so alarming, especially when compared with European statistics. And if there are more problems associated with Listeria now than there were decades ago, it is thought that in part it is due precisely to the fact “that it is analyzed and diagnosed more and better than before”.

In any case, the listeriosis it is a “foodborne illness with the highest hospitalization and mortality rate”; those most at risk are the immunocompromised, the elderly (especially the over 84s), pregnant women and small children. The disturbances? Sepsis, meningitis, pneumonia, endocarditis, serious lesions in the fetus or miscarriages while in healthy people it generally produces a mild gastroenteritis, with symptoms similar to those of the flu: diarrhoea, headache, muscle pain and fever, a symptomatology that does not require not even a doctor’s intervention.

Anyway the monocytogenes “Today it is the bacterium of greatest concern in the food industry because, in addition to being potentially dangerous for health, it possesses some very particular characteristics that make it capable of developing and surviving in unfavorable environments”, writes Paìs, also because “it is able to form like films on different surfaces: work tables, machinery, cutting boards, knives, etc. And the foods that present the greatest risk are those that are sold ready to eat, especially those stored cold for a long time and that do not need to be heated or cooked: meat products (sausages, cured meats, etc.), fish ready (smoked salmon), cheeses and raw milk, prepared sandwiches, etc”. How to avoid the risks? give ready-made foods, heat or cook foods well and refrigerate perishable ones” (cold does not stop the growth of Listeria, but slows it down).

