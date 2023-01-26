“The business answer is that we are ready for whatever regulation comes into effect,” Mazda Europe boss, the Dutchman Martijn ten Brink, tells TopGear about the ban on new combustion engines from 2035. According to Ten Brink, politics is hindering the creative thinking process of car brands because there is such a strong focus on electric driving.

“I personally find it extremely difficult to understand. Not because I don’t like electric cars, but it is a pity that a choice has now been made for the technology,’ says Ten Brink. According to him, you should leave those kinds of choices to those within car brands who understand it.

Creativity is limited

‘Usually the greatest innovations come about when you set a goal without telling engineers and developers how to achieve it. I have a problem with them [politici] have already determined how we are going to get there: via electric only. Are you really going to rule out the rest? Even things you don’t even know exist? I think that’s a disgrace to the politicians. That’s not their job. They must have one zero emission demands the future, but how you get there must depend on entrepreneurial spirit and creativity.’

Ten Brink compares the state of affairs with that of USB-C cables for mobile phones. “Now that it’s been decided that everyone should use the USB-C plug, it’s basically the end of creativity around connectivity. I’m glad we’ll have fewer cables, that makes the desk drawer a lot tidier. But what other ideas could have arisen otherwise?’

It can also be done differently

‘In Japan they have also set CO2-neutral targets, but they are keeping the door open for certain biofuels and green hydrogen. And they are willing to look at things that are new and perhaps not fully developed yet. This is where all investment in such ideas ends, because the legislation no longer allows them. I think that’s a big mistake. I think it’s a good plan to only sell zero-emission vehicles from 2035, but I think it’s a pity that they must be electric with batteries. That’s my personal opinion.’