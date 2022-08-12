Without realizing it, once again it is August 12. Although this date may be one more in the calendar of many people, some still remember the day eight years ago when, unexpectedly, a demo arrived on the PlayStation Store. No one knew what it was about, or what game it was promoting. Without knowing it, the world had entered the universe of PT

That’s right, it was August 12, 2014 in which PTeither playable teasercame to the PlayStation Store in an unexpected way, thus promoting silent hills, the next installment in the beloved horror series, with Hideo Kojima attached to direct, and Guillermo del Toro involved in the project. Unfortunately, and as you probably already know, these plans completely fell apart after Kojima’s departure from Konami and cancellation of this project.

However, both Kojima and del Toro have not forgotten PT In this way, the two shared a small message on Twitter, with the Japanese developer only noting that eight years have passed since the release of the demo. For its part, the Mexican filmmaker was less orthodox, since he only commented “FK”

What does “FK” refer to? Okay, this is a reference to the iconic hashtag that circulated on social media in 2014: #FuckKonami. In this way, Guillermo del Toro once again makes clear his displeasure with the cancellation of silent hillsKojima’s departure, and all the controversies that arose about it.

On related topics, fans have fixed a famous bug from silent hill 2 Similarly, the creator of Silent Hill clarifies the confusion between the game and the movie.

Editor’s Note:

It is a pity that silent hills was cancelled. The game clearly had great potential. However, Konami’s decisions at the end of the day completely changed the course, not only of the company itself, but of Kojima’s life. The only thing we have now is the chance to remember how great he was PT

Via: Guillermo del Toro