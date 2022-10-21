This year Bosch celebrates two important anniversaries relating to as many products that have marked history. Robert Bosch he quickly realized that the exceptional efficiency of diesel engines made them suitable for motor vehicles. Those engines, however, had great difficulty in cold starts. The Bosch glow plug, which went into production in 1922, offered the solution by moving the engine preheating inside the combustion chamber. Also one hundred years ago, Bosch also started the production of starter batteries in Feuerbach, a suburb of Stuttgart, initially for motorcycles and, since 1927, for cars.

For 100 years now, glow plugs and starter batteries have been among those products that Bosch is constantly improving, generally in collaboration with manufacturers. The first single-pole glow plug Bosch still had mica insulation with the filament exposed. Today, Duraterm technology and ceramic heating technology with short preheat and long postheat phases ensure fuel efficiency and a long life cycle. With glow plugs Bosch DuraSpeed, equipped with a ceramic heating element, cold start takes less than two seconds. The warm-up time of the diesel engine is now a thing of the past. In addition, modern glow plugs also play a key role in cleaning the particulate filter. The heat produced by the glow plugs contributes to the regeneration of the filter. Diesel particulate filters collect the soot contained in the exhaust. In addition, to prevent the filter from clogging, the collected soot must be periodically burned.