Those in between were tense days Manuel Bortuzzo And Lulu Selassié. The competitor of the GF is pushing on the accelerator with the sportsman, but Manuel brakes. To make matters worse, the letter sent by Bortuzzo’s ex, Federica, during the last episode of the GF Vip. Manuel appeared moved and tried. Lulu then tested the waters to understand how involved Manuel is in what she would like to become a relationship: “I understand your discomfort, I’m trying to respect your needs and your spaces, but I don’t want to get away from you”. Manuel replied: “The difference between you and me is that … it’s as if you lived badly”. At that point the girl vented: “Often I approach to hug you, but I always find a wall and it all hurts me. I would like to leave because I have so many serious problems in life and I don’t live well in here. I don’t want you to think I’m crazy, it has happened to me so many times in my life that people thought I was crazy because they didn’t want to understand me. I don’t want to feel sorry for you love, I’m sorry if I gave you this stress tonight, I really care so much otherwise I wouldn’t have been here, I really know how special you are “.