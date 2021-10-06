Valve has released a video in which it shows the disassembly from Steam Deck, its hybrid between a portable console and a PC coming in the coming months. Naturally it is advised not to repeat what is shown when you have the device in your hands. The only purpose of the film is to show the interior and to give some information on its technical characteristics.

It should be noted that in the course of the video some resistance tests to which the Steam Deck has been subjected are also shown, as well as some details of the elements that compose it. In short, this is an interesting video, especially for fans of technical things who want to find out how certain objects are made internally.

Steam Deck will be launched in December 2021 in three different models: one with a 64GB SSD priced at € 419, one with 256GB priced at € 549 and one with 512GB priced at € 679. In the future it is not excluded that other models will arrive.

Currently Steam Deck can be booked by paying a deposit of € 4, refundable if you decide not to purchase it at the time of actual availability.