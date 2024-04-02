The air attack by the Israeli Army that has killed at least seven employees of the NGO World Central Kitchen, run by Spanish chef José Andrés, has outraged the European Union (EU). The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, in charge of representing the position of the Twenty-Seven, has “condemned” the attack and has requested that an investigation be carried out.

The head of European diplomacy has paid tribute to the victims of the attack through his social networks and has urged that the causes of the offensive be clarified in which the seven workers, from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom and Palestine. “Despite requests to protect civilians and humanitarian workers, we see new innocent deaths,” criticized Borrell, who since the beginning of the Israeli offensive has asked the Jewish state to defend itself “respecting international humanitarian law.”

The high number of civilian deaths in Gaza has led the EU to increase political pressure on the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu. “This attack shows that the United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, full humanitarian access and the protection of the civilian population must be fulfilled immediately,” Borrell highlighted.