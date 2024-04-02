Home page World

Armed police walk near Viertola School. Children were injured in the incident at a primary school in the Finnish city of Vantaa, north of Helsinki. © Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/dpa

Three children were injured in a Finnish primary school. A suspected perpetrator was arrested. The background is still unclear.

Vantaa – At least three children were injured in the incident at a primary school in the Finnish city of Vantaa, north of Helsinki. This was announced by the Finnish police. Shots were fired there that morning. The incident is being further investigated on site. There were no details yet. According to police, a suspected perpetrator was arrested. He is also still a minor. The public was asked to stay away from the area. dpa