Rafael Santos Borré scores a goal in Werder Bremen.
Werder Bremen – Screenshot.
The forward of the Colombian National Team scored his fourth goal with the Bremen team.
Rafael Santos Borré, Little by little, he is earning his place in the Werder Bremen starting team. The forward of the Colombian National Team returned to the goal in Germany and puts his visiting team to victory.
The 'Machine' scored a great goal this Friday in the game between Weder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach for date 15 of the Bundesliga.
Borré did not fall into the trap of the offside played by the rival defense, and fully enabled, he placed a center perfectly, as if with a paintbrush on his right foot, he sent the ball to save to make it 0-1 partial.
Rafa's fourth goal in the German league with Werder Bremen.
News in development…
