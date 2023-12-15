EFirst football fans have protested against the DFL's decision for an investor deal. In the second division game on Friday between SC Paderborn and Hansa Rostock, fans from both camps expressed their displeasure and implemented the previously announced boycott of sentiment in the first twelve minutes. From the 13th minute onwards, the Rostock fans also set off pyrotechnics. The referee therefore interrupted the game and ordered the professionals into the dressing room. The encounter only continued nine minutes later.

In the 56th minute, rockets flew onto the field again, some of them as far as the center circle. Referee Wolfgang Haslberger interrupted the game for the second time. After a 19-minute break, play resumed. According to information from the TV channel Sky, the police discussed with the referees about abandoning the game. In the end, Paderborn won 3-0. Strikers Adriano Grimaldi (25th), Raphael Obermair (67th) and Kai Klefisch (75th) scored the goals, Hansa keeper Markus Kolke saw red due to an emergency brake (63rd) according to video evidence.

“I've been in a responsible position at SC Paderborn for 22 years, I've never experienced anything like that,” said managing director Martin Hornberger after the game on Sky: “However, I have to say that I feared that this weekend.” Rostock's interim coach Uwe Speidel chimed in: “Regardless of the sporting situation, this doesn’t help us and cannot be tolerated on our part. Of course this is discussed in the club and ways are looked for to stop it, but that doesn’t work in away stadiums.”

Schalke fans refrain from DFL protest

At the general meeting on Monday, the German Football League (DFL) received a mandate from the professional clubs to begin concrete negotiations with a strategic marketing partner. A financial investor should pay up to one billion euros for a percentage share of the TV revenue. The contract should have a maximum term of 20 years. This agreement is met with protest from many club supporters.







That's why the fan scene announced a 12-minute boycott in the stadiums this weekend. “We will pool our resources collectively in the fight against the DFL’s greed and arbitrariness. The league's managing directors could still stop the disastrous investment project. We will keep a close eye on this path!” it said in a statement.

In the parallel game at the end of the first half of the season, Schalke 04 had to be content with a 2:2 (1:0) despite being twice ahead against SpVgg Greuther Fürth and thus remains close to the relegation zone. The Franconians, who remained unbeaten for the seventh time in a row, climbed to third place. With his first professional goal, Keke Topp gave Schalke the lead for the first time (30th). The 19-year-old was forced into the starting line-up due to striker Bryan Lasme's injury – for only the second time in his career. Branimir Hrgota equalized shortly after the break (50th). After Kenan Karaman's header to make it 2-1 (74th), Simon Asta (77th) saved the guests a point. The Gelsenkirchen team had to survive the final phase outnumbered after Derry Murkin received a yellow-red card for repeated foul play (80').

The Schalke fans cheered on their team from the first minute. The Gelsenkirchen appendix renounced the announced twelve-minute boycott in protest against the controversial investor deal.