The president of Junts, Laura Borràs, has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court this Thursday against the TSJC ruling that sentenced her to four years in prison and 13 years of disqualification for the crimes of prevarication and document falsification. The independence leader’s lawyers once again demand her acquittal of the crimes for which she “was initially convicted.”

As she already stated during the trial and during the investigation, the nationalist leader maintains that she was the victim of a judicial process without guarantees and that she suffered persecution. Her lawyers maintain that she suffered a violation of her rights from the first day to the last of her criminal case and that, among other things, she was tried by a court that was not impartial. According to Borràs’ defense, her sentence was disproportionate.

The Junts leader was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, but the very court that sentenced her proposed a partial pardon to the Government so that she does not end up going to prison. The president of Junts has rejected this Thursday, in a video broadcast on social networks, to request a measure of grace. «I have nothing to do with corruption. I will not drag myself down for a reprieve. I do not need to be told if they will grant it to me or not, because I will not ask for any pardon ». she has pointed out her. The truth is that colleagues from his party were pardoned by the Government, as is the case of Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull and Quim Forn, as well as the ERC leader Oriol Junqueras, Carme Forcadell, Raül Romeva and Dolors Bassa, as well like the former president of Òmnium, Jordi Cuixart. However, she has already anticipated what in her opinion the position of the Government will be if someone claims pardon in her name. “They said that with a corruption issue, no. Those who had pardoned the GAL and quicklime, yes, “she assured.

The sentence also included the particular opinion of a magistrate, who concluded that the suspended president of the Parliament did not commit false documents but rather induced to commit this crime, for which reason the sentence should be lower. After learning of the sentence, Borràs described the ruling as a judicial “aberration” and stated that he did not have a fair trial. In the video, he has stated that he will resist, and in this context, he believes that “resisting is already winning”. For Borràs, his sentence was already prefigured before the trial began, for which he considers that »an injustice and persecution« have been committed. This same argument is used for his appeal before the Supreme Court. He assures that the contract was legal.

Borràs is in the countdown as an autonomous deputy. The Electoral Board has already annulled its seat, despite the fact that the sentence is not final, since it is appealed to the Supreme Court, and all that remains is for the Parliamentary Board to execute the agreement of the administrative body. At the moment, the Catalan Chamber is trying to buy time through appeals and allegations, but the Electoral Board has already given the Catalan chamber five days to inform it what measures it has adopted to comply with the order to withdraw the act from the leader of Together. The Supreme Court has rejected this week the precautionary measures presented by the president of Junts to paralyze her withdrawal from the act of deputy.

The next notification of the JEC in relation to the Borràs case will be a requirement to the vice president of Parliament, Alba Vergès, to formalize the withdrawal of the seat, under the risk of legal consequences if she does not comply. As soon as she loses her deputy act, she will cease as president of Parliament. The parties believe that the relief will be after the municipal elections.