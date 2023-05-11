In the assessment of an information technology expert, who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about the matter, the decline in chip exports puts the Chinese semiconductor-dependent industries in a suffocating crisis that has already begun, presenting solutions that Beijing may resort to, including the inclusion of Taiwan, which is famous for its chip industry.

China imported 146.8 billion integrated circuits (a high-end type of chip) between January and April, down 21.1 percent from the same period last year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs.

The “American alliance” and the blockade

The United States has tightened its siege in recent months on China, with the Chip 4 alliance that it formed from it and from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, all of which are countries that have crises with Beijing, and its goal is to reduce the reach of chips to it.

Among the recent moves of this coalition:

• Taiwan pledged in October that it would follow export controls issued by Washington, and Japan reached a joint agreement with the United States and the Netherlands in January to coordinate on export controls to China.

• Beijing filed a complaint against these moves in the World Trade Organization, describing them as a violation of international trade rules.

• Washington asked Seoul to pressure memory chip makers in South Korea not to fill any gap in China.

• Also in October, Washington granted Samsung and SK Hynix companies in South Korea a one-year exemption from comprehensive export controls that limit the supply of advanced technology to their facilities in China, and South Korean Trade Minister Lee Chang Yang said that the exemption scheduled to expire next October may be extended “for a long period of time.”

blockade repercussions

• China’s total imports from South Korea fell by 27.7% in the last four months, the largest drop among China’s major trading partners, and imports from Japan and Taiwan fell by 27.5%.

• Taiwan shipped $151 million worth of chip making machines to China and Hong Kong in April, down 26% from a year earlier.

• Exports of electronic chips from South Korea to China decreased by 44.5% during the first quarter of this year (2023), on an annual basis.

“it worked”

The expert in information technology, Abd al-Rahman Daoud, considers that the alliance established by America “has already succeeded” in reducing imports to China, and in creating a crisis for the Chinese industry.

It is inferred that:

• By monitoring the chip markets, we made sure that there is a crisis in China, and the stock of chips will quickly run out with the industrial boom.

• China’s efforts to localize the chip industry will take a long time to make it independent of imports, and if China does not find a way to ensure the continued arrival of chips, it will suffer a major industrial crisis.

• The possibility that China will resort to industrial methods that preceded the chip industry to fill the gap will make Chinese products completely out of competition.

• Amid this pressure, China may find that Taiwan is the solution to the chip crisis, and this is one of the reasons for the war.

China is striving to overcome the blockade by finding local alternatives, including the announcement by Huawei Technologies of its success in replacing thousands of electronic components used in the manufacture of its phones, which are banned by Washington, with Chinese alternatives.