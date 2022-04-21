Football has a fondness for repetition. One day someone noticed Hugo Sanchez He usually scored without controlling the ball and since then he has not known how to score in any other way. Years later, a defender made his first stomp inside the area and now nobody knows how to take penalties if he doesn’t stick his studs in the opponent’s foot. With modric we began to praise his passes with the outside, whose excellence he reached in the comeback against Chelseaand in the next match against Seville He already gave all the assists in trivela mode.

In it barca All of this is carried away with the exaggeration typical of those born for excesses, they get entangled in a mess and no longer know how to live in any other way. It seemed released until the curse of the Eintracht in a Holy Thursdayand with the mess of tickets since then everything is a via crucis.

After goodbye to UEFA goodbye came to the League before him Cadiz and the anguish for Championswhile as an appetizer we were served the businesses of Pique and its audio. In four days they have had to offer press conferences Gerardthe president of Barça and the president of the Federation, without much success in any case. Tonight in Anoeta the possible return of the center-back will further encourage the debate on arbitrations. As in the American series, to be continuedI’m afraid.