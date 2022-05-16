Finnish, Swedish, American and Ukrainian soldiers participate from today to maneuvers by NATO in Estonia: a total of 16 thousand soldiers from 11 countries involved. According to the Helsinki media, 250 Finnish soldiers are taking part in the “Hedgehog 2022” exercises, which began following Finland’s announcement of its application for membership in the Atlantic Alliance. The maneuvers will involve all the bodies of the Armed Forces, land, sea, air and even cyber units.

The exercises were not decided as a result of the Russian invasion but had already been planned for a year, according to the deputy commander of the Estonian forces, Veiko-Vello Palm, however specifying that other countries have been added in recent weeks.

GOVERNMENT OF SWEDEN INFORMATION ABOUT ACCESSION – Meanwhile, the Swedish government has officially informed King Carl Gustav and Crown Princess Victoria about the process of joining NATO which will formally start tomorrow. ” It is a historic day for Sweden – wrote Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Twitter – Today the Advisory Council for Foreign Affairs met at the Royal Palace where the government reported on current foreign policy and security issues “.

Linde added that “with broad support from political parties in parliament, the conclusion is that Sweden will be stronger alongside NATO allies”.