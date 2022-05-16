TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei rose for a second day in a row, relaying a rally in the previous session on Wall Street led by technology shares, but Chinese economic data fueled slowdown fears, limiting its gains. The Nikkei ended the session up 0.45 percent to 26,547.05 points. The benchmark index jumped 1.55 percent to a one-week high of 26836.96 in early trading, but gave up most of those gains, after data showed a slower-than-expected in factory and store activity in China, the main trading partner. The technology sector was by far the best performer over the Nikkei, which rose 0.88 percent, while the basic materials sector led the decliners, declining 1.01 percent. The broader Topix index fell 0.05 percent to 1863.26 points, after rising 1 percent at the open. The Nasdaq led the gains in US stock indexes on Friday, up 3.7 percent. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 5 percent that day. However, sentiment in global markets declined on Monday, after shockingly weak Chinese data confirmed the profound damage the shutdown is inflicting on the world’s second-largest economy. NTN Precision Industries was the biggest percentage gainer, jumping 11.68 percent. The performance of automakers was mixed, with Mazda shares rising 5.65 percent, while Honda shares fell 4.37 percent on the back of disappointing earnings expectations.