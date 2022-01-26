British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out the idea in Parliament on Wednesday that he would resign over allegedly illegal meetings at his residence during the pandemic. A few minutes after he showed himself in the weekly question session, the head of government was accused of having told another lie, this time about the evacuation of refugees in the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Johnson invoked “the great Ukraine border crisis”, in which he would be “uniting the West” in response to a Russian invasion, to disparage an opposition that wants to bring him down for lying to Parliament about the meetings. He invoked his dedication to correcting the rising cost of living, the pandemic, vaccinations and Brexit to demonstrate the frivolity of Labor and its accomplices.

Conservative benches called for ‘more! more! ‘more!’ every time Johnson responded overwhelmingly to questions from opposition leader Keir Starmer. He told Labor that he was a mere lawyer, not a leader. He, celebrated by a ‘tory’ bench in which there are looks exhausted by the events of recent weeks, is, however, the statesman Johnson, busy “in matters that interest the population.”

A Conservative MP thanked him for finally taking an interest in an issue in his constituency by calling him on Tuesday night. The Chamber laughed. Johnson actually devotes part of his day to government business and another to calling MPs to please them, meeting with them to remind them of his “extraordinary ability to bounce back,” according to a young Tory.

And Johnson does not know, does not answer, about what is happening behind the scenes of the Government. When Scotland Yard announced it was launching an investigation into the social gatherings that appear to be crimes, spokesmen for Johnson told reporters that the opening of the investigation postponed indefinitely the publication of the report prepared by official Sue Gray. She left the crisis in limbo.

It later transpired that the Metropolitan Police actually have no objection to Gray publishing his report. Normally well-informed media said that Gray was to deliver it on Tuesday and that the prime minister would make a statement on Wednesday, after the question session. The Commons chairman has said that he is willing to clear the agenda for such a momentous matter.

animal routine



The Prime Minister confirmed to Starmer that he will keep his word and publish it in full. The report was going to be the yardstick to measure Johnson’s continuity or his downfall. Conservative deputies already point out that some aspects of the report can be crossed out, because they contain details of Johnson’s family life, who lives with his wife and his two children in Downing Street. It is not known who will cross out these fragments. The backdrop to Johnson’s newfound optimism is opaque.

At this ‘Shakespearean’ moment in Boris Johnson’s tenure, another possible lie emerged. During the transport operation to the United Kingdom of Afghan collaborators in danger of becoming victims of the Taliban, in August, the incessant campaign of a former marine of the British Navy, who had created an animal shelter in the Asian country, emerged in the media .

Defense Minister Ben Wallace refused to help him, because his priority was to save the most endangered human lives. But from one day to the next he changed his mind, and the ex-Marine, his employees and his animals were evacuated. It was then said that Boris Johnson had personally intervened, that his wife, Carrie Symonds, an animal rights activist, had influenced him.

Johnson told the media that he had not intervened, that it was “nonsense.” A parliamentary committee investigating the episode has published emails from employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who worked on the evacuation, and in one of them it is pointed out that it is necessary to move forward with the ex-marine and his ‘troupe’, because it was supported by the Prime Minister.