Journalist and editor-in-chief Hummie van der Tonnekreek died on January 19 at the age of 76. Good friend and television producer Gijs van Dam announced this today on behalf of the family. She died from the effects of lung cancer. Van der Tonnekreek became especially known to the general public when she became editor-in-chief of the television program Big Brother in 1999.

