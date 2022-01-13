British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday canceled a trip to the north of England due to the fact that a member of his family was infected with Covid-19, Downing Street reported, a day after apologizing for a party. celebrated during confinement.

“The Prime Minister will not be visiting Lancashire today because a family member has tested positive for the coronavirus,” a Downing Street spokesperson announced.

“It will follow the recommendation for cases of vaccinated contacts, including daily testing and limiting contacts with other people,” he said.

In England, fully vaccinated people no longer need to quarantine after coming into close contact with an infected person.

But they are advised to “limit close contact with others outside their household.”

Johnson lives in an official apartment on Downing Street with his wife Carrie and their two young children.

For his critics, this meticulous compliance with rules by the controversial prime minister contrasts with his attendance at a party in Downing Street Gardens in May 2020, when the UK was under a very strict first lockdown.

After days of trying to escape the scandal, Johnson on Wednesday expressed his “sincere apologies” to the millions of Britons who have respected the confinement, including at the cost of not being able to say goodbye to their family members who died from the coronavirus.

The three big British opposition parties and some MPs in Johnson’s own Conservative ranks are demanding the prime minister’s resignation.

Johnson, however, asked to wait for the conclusions of an internal investigation into whether he violated legislation against covid at this and other parties in government establishments.

