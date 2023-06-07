Bolivian former president Evo Morales published this Tuesday on his Twitter account a message that many consider to be an attack on the current president of Chile, Gabriel Boric. (Besides: Ukraine, Venezuela and the mistakes that have cost President Lula his popularity ) “Some ‘socialists’ (sic) use Allende’s image to ask for votes, but when they get power, they apply Pinochet’s policies,” he wrote Morales, who added in the same tweet that: “Instead of condemning the coups promoted by the US. USA (sic), accompany with their silence the defense of the coup plotters in Bolivia”. (Keep reading: The cities in Latin America with the best reputation: this is how it went for Bogotá )

For many, it was a message against Boric because recently the former Bolivian president published another tweet in which the Chilean president did appear.

“Very sorry for the actions of the brother president of Chile @GabrielBoric who forgets Allende’s anti-imperialist vocation and repeats Trump’s attacks against the people of Venezuela,” Evo wrote on the 1st. June “The struggle for the sovereignty and dignity of Latin America must be coherent and consistent,” he pointed out.

On that occasion, the former president referred to the pronouncement made by Boric after a meeting that the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, held in Brasilia with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

At the moment, Boric has not ruled on these statements by Morales.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro.

Gabriel Boric said last week that the human rights situation in Venezuela is a “serious reality” and not a “narrative construction” as Lula da Silva said after the meeting with Maduro.

“I respectfully stated that I had a discrepancy with what President Lula said (…) It is not a narrative construction, it is a serious reality,” said the former student leader at a press point within the framework of the regional summit that was held in Brasilia last week.

And it is that, unlike other leftist leaders in the region, Boric has been very critical of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro but he has always questioned the economic sanctions against the South American country and this Tuesday he urged the United States and the European Union to withdraw them so that “the Venezuelan people can get ahead.” (Besides: The Chilean satellite that helps in the search for missing children in the Colombian jungle )

