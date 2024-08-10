Boomerissima streaming and live TV: where to watch the third episode replayed on Rai 1

Tonight, Saturday 10 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1, the third episode of Boomerissima will be re-broadcast, the program hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi that compares two generations for the first time: that of the boomers, or rather the celebrities who, like the presenter, loved the 80s and 90s, and that of the millennials, the celebrities who have instead lived mainly in the era of the new millennium. Where to watch Boomerissima live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast again on Saturday evenings at 9.30pm on Rai 1 starting from July 20th.

Boomerissima live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Boomerissima on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled for Rai 1 in reruns? In total, five episodes should be broadcast: the first on July 20, 2024; the fifth and final on August 21. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):