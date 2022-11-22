Books | Perhaps Finland’s most popular non-fiction book is queued up in libraries year after year – Now its author tells how the book came to be

Tutki ja kurita, the library’s most borrowed domestic information work, was born from the insight of Sirkka Hirsjärvi, emeritus professor of education: students need an easy-to-read guide. “The problem came from the fact that the work was always so reserved in the library.”

When a year list of most cited books was published last week, said Professor Emeritus of Education at the University of Jyväskylä Sirkka Hirsjärvi (b. 1940) once again his eyes. There it was at the top of the charts again – the work Research and writewhich Hirsjärvi wrote together in 1997 Pirkko Remsen and Paula Sajavaara with.

According to the statistics published by Sanasto, the literary copyright organization Research and write was not only the most borrowed domestic reference book in libraries, but also the most borrowed work in university libraries in 2021.

“I’m surprised because it’s been such a quoted book for so many years. Yes, I have wondered. I even said to a friend, should I really have a glass of sparkling wine, when this kind of news came”, says Hirsjärvi by phone.

Research and write -work has established itself as an enduring favorite of Finnish students. What could be the reason for the popularity?

“It’s such a simple book,” Hirsjärvi says and laughs. “I came up with it back in the day.”

Hirsjärvi says that at his receptions, he was always able to advise students on what could be included in the degree or dissertation or how certain things could not be included. Like for example: “Always put the name of the table above this.”

“They were very simple instructions. I thought that the students wouldn’t know how to read if all these instructions were simply written. So I started writing easy instructions. The popularity of the book is due to the fact that it is so concretely instructive that the student immediately understands what it is about,” says Hirsjärvi.

One I think the reason for its popularity is also the fact that lecturers and professors of educational institutions still meet to recommend the work as a good basic work for students. On the other hand, the book is said to be suitable for most fields of science and education, regardless of the degree for which the research is being conducted or for what purpose various theses and reports are written. It will certainly be useful for non-fiction writers as well.

Research and write is a work that is primarily aimed at university and college students who have to prepare various theses and other theses. It not only introduces the world of science but also deals with the research process and scientific writing. The work also contains instructions for using the Finnish language. They were written by Finnish language lecturer Paula Sajavaara.

So there was clearly a demand for the book in 1997. Since then, according to Hirsjärvi, many similar books have been published.

“I’ve always thought that there will probably be a book that beats this, but it’s not. The books that have come out have clearly been such guides for completing a degree.”

How the book was once received? What kind of feedback did you get?

“I don’t remember anything concrete, but the students were happy. The problem came from the fact that the book was always so reserved in the library that they didn’t want to get it,” says Hirsjärvi.

“Yes, there has been feedback. When I say my name somewhere where there are students, they always immediately know: ‘Oh Hirsjärvi!'”

Research and write -the book has had several editions over the years. For example, in 2009 it was taken 15th edition of the book, when several updates were made to the work. Among other things, a new chapter was added to it, which contained instructions on how to write about the results of the research and the project in a clear and interesting way for different readers. In the same chapter, special instructions for those writing online were also added. Updates were also made, for example, to the chapter dealing with electronic information retrieval.

A couple of years earlier, the book had been updated with chapters on research ethics and source criticism.

A total of 22 editions have been made of the book, says the publisher Kati Lampela From oak.

Originally Research and write – was published by Kirjayhtymä, but it merged with Tamme already in 1999.

“At the time, there was a Learning Materials Unit in Tamme, which published learning materials both for the needs of basic education and for advanced study approaches. Today, Tammi publishes general literature, not educational materials. However, the non-fiction section’s publication program includes a few general works that support studying.“, Lampela says.

According to Lampela Research and write – a reprint is planned so that it will be available in bookstores again.

One might think that the book, which has become a perennial favorite, would have collected considerable loan allowances over the years. However, loan compensation has only been paid since 2007, and compensation for loans from university libraries has been paid even later, since 2017, according to Sanasto’s communications. For library loans in 2021, you get a loan allowance of 31 cents. If the work has several authors, the compensation will be divided among the authors.

Hirsjärvi has written several non-fiction works during his career, such as Research and reporting (1986), Future images of Finnish education (1988) and Research interviewing: theory and practice of thematic interviewing (2000) together Helena Hurmeen with.

The latest work Gently but firmly: Finnish sayings and everyday beliefs about upbringing was published in 2004. Hirsjärvi did it together Leena Laurinen with.

Hirsjärvi retired in 2002. Since then he has enjoyed life living in France.

“I haven’t written since I retired. I decided not to start writing anymore. I have spent quite a lot of time in Montpellier, I have an apartment there. A slightly different kind of life than writing.”