Wanda Nara and Icardi? There is also tennis player Belinda Bencic in the Maldives

The world of gossip these days its world capital is… the Maldives. Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi in fact they are on holiday in a resort to recharge their batteries and take a few days off (see also Wanda Nara and Icardi in the Maldives. Mauro reveals: “That’s why we’re here”. Gossip): the soubrette had a hot autumn on TV (in the jury al Masked Singer in Argentina and stay at Dancing with the Stars on Rai1), while the attacker is back from the first part of the season with the Galatasary shirt.

Bad Maldives they are also the destination of other sportsmen who are taking a break at the end of the season: first of all Belinda Bencic.

Belinda Bencic, the queen of women’s Davis in the Maldives

The 25-year-old Swiss tennis player is back from the triumph with her national team in the Billie Jean Cup 2022 (the former Fed Cupi.e. the Women’s Davis Cup) after beating Australia in the final and knocking out Italy by Tathiana Garbin (which he deployed Trevisan And Cocciaretto in singular and Bronzetti-Paolini in doubles: Camila Giorgi absent due to injury) in the groups of the finals. After a year that also saw her win a WTA title and reach the semifinals of the Miami 1000, Belinda Bencic he is allowing himself a little well-deserved rest right at the Maldivesat Finolhu Baa Atoll.









Belinda Bencic, holidays in the Maldives

“Its vacation tiiiiime”, “it’s vacation time”, he wrote on social media with a cup emoticon accompanying the message. Belinda and mate, Martin Hromkovich these days they are posting photos of their vacation. For the happiness of the followers and fans (only on Instagram Benci has over 400 thousand).





Subscribe to the newsletter

