Books | Nuori Voima award to Mervi Kantokorv for life’s work as a literary critic

Kantokorpi has written book reviews for Helsingin Sanomat since the beginning of the 2000s.

A young one Voiman Liitto has awarded the Nuori Voima award Mervi Kantokorvelle life’s work as a literary critic. Awarded since 1993, the recognition award is given annually for meritorious activity in the field of literature and culture. The prize amount is 500 euros.

Mervi Kantokorpi is a literary critic, freelance writer and influencer in the literary industry. In 2010 HS Esa Mäkinen did a network analysis of the book world’s power holders and invited Kantokorpe based on that “the most influential person in the book world”.

Carrying basket started writing reviews alongside his studies in the early 1980s, and he has been writing book reviews for Helsingin Sanom since the early 2000s.

“With his long-term work as a critic at Helsingin Sanomat, Kantokorpi has taken the side of new literature. He has produced thoughtful, insightful and well-written reviews that are a joy to read. Kantokorpi has also consistently acted in favor of equality in the literary field,” the reasons state.

“Kantkorven’s work as a critic has brought the diversity of the poetics of Finnish literature of the 21st century to the core of the mainstream media in a sensitive, careful and accurate way. Many of the phenomena and authors of our diverse and increasingly diverse literature have received their first understanding and critical media space thanks to Kantokorvi.”

Kantokorpi has also worked as a researcher and teacher of domestic literature at the University of Helsinki, and in the arts administration in the literature committee. He has been part of the jury for the Helsingin Sanomat literature prize, the Kalevi Jänti prize and the Runeberg prize, among others. In 2003, he chose the recipient of the Finlandia Prize for fiction.

Young Power magazine’s assistant awards were awarded this year To Niina Holm and To Carlos Lievosen. The assistant prize has been awarded since 1997, and its value is a total of 1,000 euros.

The 2022 grants of Nuoren Voima foundation were awarded To Elina Airio, Atte Koskinen and Blue for Silver. 80 people applied for the grant this year. The amount of the grant is a total of 6,000 euros.