His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, offered condolences on the death of the late Khalaf Sultan bin Ghadir Al Mazrouei, the father of Abdul Salam, Ahmed, Sultan and Abdul Rahman Khalaf bin Ghadir.

During their visit to the condolence council in the Council of the Honorable Secretary in Mushairif, Ajman today, their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the children, family and relatives of the deceased. We ask the Almighty God to cover him with the abundance of his mercy and forgiveness, and to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.

Condolences were offered alongside their Highnesses, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, and Sheikh Abdul Allah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Citizens Affairs Office, and His Excellency Youssef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department.