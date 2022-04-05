The filming of ‘Books & drinks’ has already finished, which Clara Lago has been shooting in the Dominican Republic, accompanied by an international cast that also includes the American Jackson Rathbone and the Dominicans Nashla Bogaert and Héctor Aníbal, all of them under the direction by Geoffrey Cowper (‘Third grade’), also an actor, born in Terrassa, Barcelona, ​​to an Australian father and a Spanish mother, who currently teaches at the Higher School of Cinema and Audiovisuals of Catalonia ESCAC and at the International University of Catalonia UIC. , and has a script signed by Josep Ciutat. This is It is a romantic and optimistic comedy based on a classic narrative of the codes and conventions of the genre, but that wants to be rabidly modern, dealing with themes such as love, literature and cinema.

The story revolves around two main characters: David, rational and phlegmatic, the owner of a bookstore in New York who discovers that his father, whom he thought was dead, has just died, leaving him a house in the Dominican Republic, and María, his alter ego. feminine ego, which due to its vital and emotional character turns his life upside down and connects him with the idiosyncrasy of the Caribbean.

«The film is not only the love story between David and María, but it encompasses many other forms: the romantic, the passionate, the platonic, friendship as a form of love. And the love of food, music, literature, cinema, the sea, the land and, above all, life, “says Andrés Rodríguez, producer of the film with Pablo Lozano, in a statement.

The film has been filmed mainly between the Dominican Republic and New York, with locations in the Colonial City, popular and bustling settings in the province of Santo Domingo Norte and paradisiacal locations, such as the beaches of Las Terrenas and Juan Dolió. In addition, some scenes have been shot in emblematic locations in New York.

“Geoffrey Cowper’s direction is elegant, dynamic and always at the service of the story. Photography will be pampered and precious. The artistic direction, simple but colorful. As for the wardrobe, we want to create a unique wardrobe for María and turn her into a fashion icon », Pablo Lozano points out for her.

The film draws on comedy codes and conventions through classics such as Billy Wilder, Preston Sturges and Stanley Donen, Ernst Lubitsch’s art of suggestion, but also including a modern perspective with nods to Woody Allen and the independent thug comedies of Kevin Smith. Director Geoffrey Cowper adds: “The dialogue is fast-paced. Our number one goal is to make a film that is bright, fresh, optimistic, likeable, sensual and fun. At times nostalgic, at times hilarious.

It is the desire of the producers that the film be released in theaters in Spain as well as in Latin America and the United States, so that it can be shown on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or the North American Hulu, without being exclusive to any of them.