In Germany in the city of Berlin new points arrive charging for electric vehicles made from the light poles. The initiative is very interesting which can lead to a rapid increase of recharging points in the city, using the existing street lamps. The idea is of ubitricityCompany controlled by Shell Group and that develops systems of retrofit for charging infrastructures and that in UK plans to convert at least 50,000 poles of light by 2025.

Also in Italy a Verona there is a similar installation, promoted by Volkswagen Group.

Electric charging from the light poles in Berlin

The electric charging from the light poles project will lead to the creation of 800 charging points in Berlin, with the first 200 which have already been installed in the districts of Steglitz-Zehlendorf And Marzahn-Hellersdorf. The light poles use the “Heinz” battery charger by ubitricity, specially developed for the German market.

The light poles become electric charging stations

Lamp post chargers use existing infrastructure and allow city dwellers without a private parking (in Berlin this represents around 60% of drivers / residents) to recharge their cars comfortably close to home. For this reason the project only takes into account residential areastaking into account the capabilities of the existing network.

Electric charging from the power street lamps

The “Heinz” magazines, which were developed together with ebee Smart Technologies on the EUREF campus in Berlin, they are mounted on the column and allow the car to be recharged to a power of 3.7 kW.

The light poles recharge at a power of 3.7 kW

All the charging points of the street lamps are powered exclusively with electricity from renewable energies by Shell Energy Retail GmbH.

Payment for electric charging from the light poles

As regards the payment of electric recharging to residents, the rates their Mobility service provider (MSP) or you can use a QR code ad hoc that they will find on the lamppost.

For the payment which stakes there is a QR Code

Ad hoc top-up works without registration or subscription. For both variants, only a standard charging cable of type 2.

