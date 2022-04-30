Book Review | With the help of Hanna Arvela’s novel, which worked in special classes, it is worth updating her knowledge of the school world:

Hanna Arvela funly describes the foolishness of a special class of multicultural students for one fall semester.

Novel

Hanna Arvela. Wonder family. Oak. 300 s.

Private experiences easily turn into a common truth when it comes to school. The indisputable fact, however, is that primary school began to spread from north to south in the fall of 1972.

The Pisa results have reported successes, school satisfaction measurements have failed.

Most recently written about the school Iida Rauma Destructionin his novel. It is an autobiographical case report on social hell.

Media artist Hanna Arvelan in another novel called Wonder family peeking into elementary school through the eyes of special grade students and teachers. According to the back cover text, Arvela has worked as a substitute teacher in special classes.

External probably smells of mold more sensitively than those already numb to it. A fiction writer is also allowed to exaggerate and exaggerate.

Saarivuori is a fictional suburb whose “a thousand children of a family in need for help for various reasons have been pushed into a nearby school without proper resourcing”.

Despite the time bomb, Arvela jokingly describes the foolishness of a special class of multicultural students for one fall semester. Children defend the values ​​of their homes and try to understand the intentions of adults.

Religions, languages, skin colors, and food collide in the speeches of 11-12 year olds. Ibrahim explains that he cannot eat pork because “the pigs bathe in the mud”.

“I don’t eat that leather,” defends Raivo, whose father is Estonian and mother Moroccan.

The boy continues, “Bacon is chips, but it is better because it is made of flesh, unedged! My faiya says, it is not forbidden in the Qur’an but because it is not so good, you may not forget God when they eat it. ”

But the students quarrels and fights frame a real tragedy. It reminds me The Gospel of Matthew the words “all that ye have done unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

“Why did the help arrive years, generations too late?” asks Arvela.

The Wonder Family is a school class, so equating family and school is at the heart of the whole novel. After all, a school is compared to a prison or other socially controlled institution that restricts individual freedom with its rules and penalties.

Arvela shows that a special class, the Wonder Family, is an even safer place for some children than a home. The brightest character in the novel is Marge, a school assistant with an Estonian background who does her work with her heart. He listens and cares.

With parents these abilities are not always available, nor is the new special needs teacher at the school, who is qualified and experienced this time around.

He just isn’t allowed to do his upbringing and teaching work in peace. The time allotted for children is spent calling parents, child protection authorities and the police. The special education teacher makes statements for support activities or group transfers. At the crucial moment, the parents settle in cross-rolls or the money runs out.

Teachers are also overwhelmed by the oversized goals of the curriculum. Phenomenon learning is underway. The subject chosen for the study is a human being, not war games or horror films as suggested by the students.

According to Mahmoud, the human phenomenon is “sometimes interesting” when a teacher teaches them “something about real life”.

Common rules are being drawn up and the best carrot for following them is the special teacher’s promise to take his troops to Fazer’s candy factory. He keeps his promises unlike many parents of children. Ande gives direct feedback: “Stay as my teacher!”

But a special teacher does not want to commit to one job for more than a year at a time. He cannot stand naughty children or humble colleagues.

Teachers respond to well-being surveys, but the curves speak of nausea. The principal offers medication or mindfulness as a medicine.

Arvela’s novel is fluent and easy to read. It helps you update your knowledge of the school world. But it is also a trend novel like Rauman Even the destruction.

The fifty-year elementary school seems to need a major fitness overhaul and a fundamental lifestyle change.