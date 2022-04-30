The TV series Batwoman license plate The CW was officially canceled after three seasonsand the same fate befell Legends of Tomorrow that will stop after seven seasons overall. Both series were part of the shared universe Arrowverse.

As regards Batwomanthe news was given on Friday in a tweet by showrunner Caroline Dries, who confirmed that the show “won’t see a season 4“And that is” dexpressed, but full of gratitude“. This comes after several weeks of debate and speculation about the show’s future, given that Batwoman was not among the series renewed by the network for the 2022-2023 season.

Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you. ❤️ – Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) April 29, 2022

In the wake of the cancellation of Batwoman from The CW, Deadline has now reported that Legends of Tomorrow it will not be renewed for an eighth season. The series, which first debuted in 2016, was based on the Arrowverse DC characters first introduced in Arrow And The Flash. The showrunner of Legends of TomorrowKeto Shimizu, posted the following on Twitter:

Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. – Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) April 30, 2022

Unfortunately for Legends of Tomorrowthe seventh season of the show ended on a cliffhanger that may not come to fruition. The FlashHowever, it has been renewed for a new season and there is still a chance that the characters of Legends of Tomorrow appear. However, it remains to be seen how the cancellation of the Arrowverse shows will affect the shared universe. In addition to The Flash, Superman and Lois also recently got a makeover.

This news comes in the wake of the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery and the interest of the new CEO for a new direction for the franchise related to DC Comics characters.