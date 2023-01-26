Book Review | Farewell to the Master: a mini-novel is the stylish end point of John Le Carré’s production

Le Carré naturally weaves history into contemporary choreographies.

Novel

John Le Carré: The Last Breath (Silverview). Finnish Ilkka Rekiaro. Crime Time. 220 pp.

Two from a thriller writer who died a year ago From John Le Carré (1931–2020) is a posthumously published novel, in Finnish Last breath – having received the name. The original Silverview-the novel takes its name from its central location, a house in an East Anglian seaside village in England.

The name of the main characters’ house is again borrowed from philosopher Nietzsche’s from the Silberblick house in Weimar. There is reflection in juxtaposition.

Whether it’s breaths or views, it’s about saying goodbye to a master prose writer. A similar atmosphere of separation was felt already in the last previous one Agent Running in the Field – in the work (2019, Finnish The last task2020).

Le Carré had debuted in 1961 and had a long-lasting production forged in six decades.

Is sleepy a small town where a newcomer opens a bookstore. Among the local people, the eye is drawn to an elderly couple, where the secretive lady (ex-intelligence chief) commits suicide and the Polish-born husband is also completely obscure.

The development of the relationship between the bookseller and the married couple is in the center of the picture, in the background the intelligence community with its own hooks lives on in London.

Le Carré weaves history into contemporary choreographies. The plot is reliable and natural, riddles and weakly signaling clues are scattered little by little, and the reader should stay alert throughout the journey. It’s enjoyably Lecarre-like that the narrative doesn’t show a need for any forced gimmicks and expedients.

The story floats like a raft in an unhurried riverbed.

As often in his novels, one can sense the betrayal of one or more espionage professionals, at least a nagging suspicion of such. There is a leak somewhere, but who does the roulette wheel stop at?

And of course it’s not about small nuts, you have to fear longer-lasting – almost life-long – massive deals.

Le Carré’s skill is to describe multi-layered dubs, he writes about those whirlwinds of thought more handsomely than anyone. Let’s move along the lanes of life, where each player needs to hide at one point and mislead at another.

The last breath the pace picks up towards the end. That too happens quietly in a certain way, as if everyone wants to run at full speed, even though they have to pretend to walk.

A succinct but open final image emerges from the final solution: some people are tearing their hair out, someone has escaped to freedom.

Apparently, no more authentic works appear under John le Carré’s name. This miniature novel leaves a pleasant and respectful memory of a writer whose achievements will soon be unmatched in his own field, the field of espionage literature.