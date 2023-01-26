We open the press review with a text from ‘Le Monde’ about which countries will send heavy tanks to Ukraine and what implications this weaponry in the hands of kyiv may have for the development of the war. We continue with the controversy surrounding the documentary ‘The Modi question’, from the ‘BBC’, which the Indian government is trying to censor. The audiovisual piece deals with the role of the current prime minister of India in the development of the “riots in Gujarat” in 2002, “one of the worst episodes of religious violence in the country.”

