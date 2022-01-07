Book Review | Action-driven is the best feature in Anu Ojala’s Jääsilkkitie thriller, which burns both its character and plot to the bottom

Anu Ojala’s first novel for adults offers a thrilled thriller from the north.

Novel

Anu Ojala: Ice Silk Road. Like. 302 s.

From Rovaniemi Anu Ojalan (b. 1972) the first adult novel is an action thriller loyal to nordic noir.

Ice silk road is located in the landscapes of the gray gutter and white snow, in the area of ​​Kemi and Tornio. Ojala’s prose proceeds unadorned and credibly angular:

“The door glass of a townhouse was broken and replaced with a curled and dirty piece of plywood. Ronja pressed the black button on the doorbell.

-Does not work.

He tried the door handle.

-Locked. ”

The work is not a very rewarding reading experience. Dear Ronja Jentzsch of the Lapland Police, she struggles through her starving daily life and monitors the nights. His reasoning is not affected by the absurd constraint, the slut cuts.

At the same time, a collective of evil and pathetic drug robbers bring to the ground and deal a new kind of cheekily dangerous substance that kills its users.

And at the same time: Kristian Manninen, a customs officer who was beaten by his wife, becomes entangled in a criminal tree after finding a mysterious backpack. It could offer him a way out of a terrible family situation.

The ice silk road is approaching intimate partner violence perpetrated by a woman.

Kristian’s wife, Linda, is a demonic figure, an eyeless and unreasonable bully for her husband and child. Linda lacks humanity: “mouth open like a rabies dog, saliva flying”.

However, violent spouses are not usually the hell out of hell. The important thing hardly becomes more recognizable through such descriptions.

The characters remain hollow. Ronja is a hero, drug users desperate, bandits to-del-la evil and tortured in the face of Christian’s moral dilemma.

In the world of the work The distinction between good and evil is easy because the only nuance between them is pathetic, like a book on drug addiction.

Ice silk road burns both his character and his plot to the bottom. The book is serious about it, and its Topak language creates an image of realism. All too often, it is imagined that making reality as dull as possible is making it more real.

The action-packed feature is the best feature of this work, and the well-rhythmic plot is the only reason to read it.