Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine will not be available anytime soon to children under the age of five. According to Alejandra Gurtman, vice president of vaccine research and development at the American pharmaceutical company, the doses applied to children aged 2 to 5 years did not generate the immune responses initially expected.

Pfizer works with the possibility of vaccination for the age group to consist of three doses, but the results of clinical trials should only be ready in early April, according to USA Today. Thus, scientists can assess risks and confirm the effectiveness of the three doses to children.

+ Bolsonaro preaches against Covid-19’s pediatric vaccine and attacks Anvisa

+ Municipality of Rio starts vaccinating children on January 17th

“This should be a three-dose vaccine,” Gurtman said at a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices last Wednesday (5). The scientist also stated that Pfizer is already evaluating a booster dose for children between 5 and 12 years old – an audience that was included this week in Brazil by the Ministry of Health in the immunization campaign against the coronavirus.

Gurtman also points out that the vaccine was shown to be safe when applied to younger children, as well as to children between 5 and 12 years old and to adults. As there are three distinct age groups, there is a specific formula for each age group:

– 2 to 5 years: 3 micrograms;

– 5 to 11 years: 10 micrograms;

– Over 12 years: 30 micrograms.

Other Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, such as Moderna, are lagging behind in vaccinating children. Therefore, only Pfizer’s vaccine has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US regulatory agency.

The country has vaccinated, until this week, 1 million children between 5 and 11 years old, with another 700,000 doses already scheduled – there were no records of complications caused by the immunizing agent.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?