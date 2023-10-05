There are about two months left for companies and employers to deposit the bonus corresponding to 2023 to their workers in the Mexican formal sector. So we will tell you right away. How much should they pay employees who earn minimum wage?.

First of all, it must be emphasized that the bonus is one of the 14 legal benefits contemplated in the Federal Labor Law (LFT) minimum that companies must give to their workers.

Thus, below we leave you the 14 minimum legal benefits that are established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT):

*Bonus

*Days off

*Adoption leave

*Sunday bonus

*Vacation

*Vacation bonus

*Maternity licence

*Lactation period

*Paternity leave

*Seniority bonus

*Benefits derived from resignation

*Benefits generated by unjustified dismissal

*Utilities

It is in this way that, according to what is stated in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), formal Mexican employees have the right to receive, every year before December 20, a bonus, which must be, at least, 15 days of salary.

“Workers will have the right to an annual bonus that must be paid before December 20, equivalent to at least fifteen days of salary,” details article 87 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Now, in case you are a formal worker who earns the minimum wage and want to know how much of a bonus they will give you this year-end, we will take care of answering your question below.

First of all, at this point we must remember that, at a minimum, formal workers must receive a fortnight of their salary as a bonus if they have worked for a full year in the company.

It is in this way that Minimum wage workers would be receiving, before next December 20, a minimum of 3,111.6 pesos as a bonus, taking into account that the minimum wage for 2023 is 207.44 pesos, a figure that we multiply by 15 to determine how much compensation corresponds to them. said legal benefit to those who earn the minimum, although the amount may be higher.

