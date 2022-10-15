You can now check the result of the draw of the

Bonoloto of today Saturday October 15, 2022.

Lotteries and State Bets organize this draw through the system of multiple drums. Through the balls that have come out of these spheres, the winning numbers have been known. From THE TRUTH you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

The

winning combination has corresponded to the numbers

17, 19, 26, 35, 43 and 44. The

complementary has fallen in number

48 Meanwhile he

refund has gone to the

4 . The prizes are divided into 5 different categories. The

reward largest corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have all six different numbers. The next link is achieved if you have guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary number. The third category refers to if you get all five numbers but without the complementary number. While in the next two you win when you have 4 or 3 hits respectively. The prizes are closed with the reimbursement of a figure that will return the money invested.

There are no winning tickets for First Category (6 hits), so with the generated JACKPOT that will be put into play in the next BonoLoto draw, a single First Category winner could win 1,000,000.00 euros. Second Category (5 hits + Complementary) there are TWO correct tickets that have been validated at the Receiver Office No. 27,005 of CÓRDOBA, located at María Auxiliadora, 21 and at No. 44,710 of TELDE (Las Palmas), located at Rotonda El Cubillo, 1. Madrid, October 15, 2022

How to play Bonoloto?



To participate in the draw for the

Bonoloto first you have to decide which are going to be the six numbers with which you are going to play, corresponding between 1 and 49. Once the numbers are selected, a refund is marked between 0 and 9 that also has a prize. Here, the complementary number of the State Lotteries and Gambling spheres is also extracted. The minimum established to be able to play is 1 euro, although the price per bet is 0.50 euros. Single or multiple bets can be made up to a maximum of 11 numbers. Each player chooses if he wants to make a daily or weekly bet.

The Treasury also wins in this raffle since prizes over 40,000 euros have to be declared to the Tax Agency. So that holders who have reached this figure will be required to pay 20%. Those who win a lower amount will not have to render accounts and their prize will be paid in full.

How to collect the prize?



Once we have verified that our numbers are some of the winners, you will want to collect the amount. When collecting the money, if the prize is less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. On the other hand, if you are lucky enough to win a larger prize, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE from the day after.

Remember that the prizes have an expiration date. After three months from the day after, you will not be able to collect the money. This applies to all sweepstakes offered

Lotteries and State Bets such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery, or the Euromillions.

Note: LA TRUTH is not responsible for any failures or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Bonoloto offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.