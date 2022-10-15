The Lazio ds during a lectio to Luiss: “They are kept alive by the fact that the system needs them. The Conference League? I call it the competition of the losers”

The sporting director of Lazio Igli Tare gave a lecture at the Luiss University of Rome on the topic “evolution of sports law and the economic-financial profiles of companies” as part of the course “The jurist enters the field” held by the lawyer, and former Lazio and Atalanta footballer, Gugliemo Stendardo. Salernitananews.it reported the sentences of the Biancoceleste manager, very strong judgments especially when he talked about the situation of football. The targets? Juventus, Milan, Inter and Roma, classified as “technically bankrupt” clubs. For the Giallorossi club the jab was double because the Conference League raised to the sky last year by the formation of Mou was labeled as “the competition of the losers”.

WHAT BOMBS – Tare began by criticizing the funds’ entry into football because he stays in favor of family properties. “There are four owners left: Udinese, Atalanta (which today sold shares), Lazio and Naples. I am more for this management; multinationals have only commercial interests and the beauty of football is lost: passion, love. Those funds work with algorithms and no longer want to know about the history of the team and the city. I’m an old school fan ”. Then on football that is changing: “We are driving a Ferrari that sooner or later will crash. In football, useless competitions are invented such as the Conference League, which I call the losers’ competition, the Europa League or the Nations League for national teams. They have no value for the income they produce and the players become robots. To generate more revenue, we generate more problems. Football has taken the wrong path. There is a lack of corporate executives, due to the fact that the duration of the contracts varies too much. Take me: I am one of the oldest managers in Serie A and this is my fifteenth year at Lazio. I am fortunate to work with a company with virtuous management. Today there are clubs, including top-tier clubs, such as Juve, Roma, Milan and Inter that have technically failed but are kept alive by the fact that the system needs them. It is very important to have a long-term management with important projects to see the good of the company ”. See also Milan, transfer market late: the Scudetto rivals are ahead

BETTER MULTI-PROPERTIES – Here we are at the timeshare chapter: “It is not implemented only in Italy, but now there are funds worldwide that have acquired many companies, even in Italy. They own up to six, seven different clubs in different countries (reference to the City Group, ed). It is not a bad thing, it must have an ulterior motive that is useful for the company. In our case we had acquired Salerno Calcio, a satellite team that was also used above all to bring our young players there to gain experience. All to have a professional experience at important levels. In the long run, the management of Salernitana at a sporting level has been fruitful, because there have been many Biancocelesti players diverted to Salerno. Just think of Luiz Felipe, Strakosha, Akpa-Akpro, who have also made an important career here at Lazio. With the new law it is no longer possible to have two or more teams. Lotito? From the outside one always has the wrong image. It has many defects but it has an advantage: if it knows it has a limit, it stops ”. See also Madness in Seville: an auction launched from the stands hits Jordan in the head, race suspended

October 15, 2022 (change October 15, 2022 | 23:55)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Tare #attacks #Juve #Milan #Inter #Roma #technically #failed #Conference #cup #losers