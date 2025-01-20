The bone spur (osteophyte) is a bone growth on the edge of normal bone and usually forms in the joints, which connect bones to others. They can also form in the spine. They can be asymptomatic and be detected in an imaging test that is performed to look for other pathologies, although some can also be painful.

Causes of bone spur

Have arthritis or joint damage

The origin of the bone spur is usually joint damage or suffering from some type of arthritis.

Bone spurs or osteophytes can appear on any normal bone and although the most common are those in the knee, hip and spine, they can also occur in the shoulders, hands and feet. In fact, heel spurs usually form on the feet, a calcification in the heel caused by chronic plantar fasciitis.

Bone spur symptoms

Asymptomatic or in pain

Bone spurs are often asymptomatic and are usually detected only in an imaging test performed for another pathology. However, in some cases, there are some signs that may indicate a case of bone spur: for example, if there is pain when extending or bending the knee; weakness and numbness in arms and legs, if there is compression of the spinal cord or its nerves due to pressure from spurs; or if you feel pain in your knee when you move your hip.

Bone spur diagnosis

Physical examination and imaging tests

Physical examination and imaging tests, such as x-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), or computed tomography (CT), can diagnose the bone spur and its location.

Bone spur treatment and medication

Painkillers if there is pain

If there is pain, the doctor will recommend taking pain relievers such as paracetamol or even naproxen sodium, respecting rest guidelines. In the case of a heel spur, some type of therapy can be prescribed with the application of cold, ultrasound, anti-inflammatories and the use of personalized insoles.

Bone spur prevention

Avoid obesity and other measures in case of heel spur

Some possible prevention guidelines or guidelines that can reduce the appearance, especially, of heel spurs are:

– Avoid overweight or obesity.

– Use appropriate footwear for each activity.

– Avoid intense sports activity.

– Avoid spending a lot of time standing.

– Avoid overloading the tendons of the foot.