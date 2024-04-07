Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt put the finishing touch to their courtship of almost a decade by getting married in 2014. Nobody imagined then that after the idyllic images of that original veil printed with the drawings of their children, serious confrontations would come that would ruin the marriage. two years later. The divorce was made official in 2019 amid accusations of alleged mistreatment that the actor allegedly inflicted on his children and revelations of alcohol abuse. There was even an incident on a plane that caused the FBI to intervene. Now Jolie is suing Pitt for alleged physical abuse of her. The war worsens.

The couple has been fighting a legal battle for years over the sale of their former French winery, Château Miraval, which they bought in 2008 and the setting chosen to say 'I do'. In this battle, the interpreter's lawyers have detailed the actor's “history of physical abuse” against her client. The accusation was presented before the Los Angeles court that oversees the sale of the historic French property.

For her part, the protagonist of 'Tomb Raider', among other films, has argued before the judge that the interpreter of 'Seven' and another long list of films wanted to force her to sign a confidentiality agreement so that she would not talk about the alleged abuses. -In the movies they have been seen fighting, although it was just an action comedy: 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' (2005), a film of some fame that has even generated a television series. For that reason, although she was initially willing to sell him the shares in her winery, he eventually backed out.

The physical attacks would have occurred prior to the plane episode that the FBI investigated, although the authorities ultimately ruled out filing criminal charges. The lawyers have argued that “the story of Pitt's abuse of Jolie began long before the family's plane trip from France to Los Angeles in September 2016, a flight that marked the first time she also physically abused the children.”

Inflection point



The actress's lawyers point to that moment as the turning point for the separation since, until then, both had tried to “keep their discussions with each other, making sure never to argue in front of the children, until the plane incident,” they stated ago. 'Vanity Fair' for a while. What happened on the flight made her decide to leave him “immediately.”

In October 2022, Jolie included in the Château Miraval lawsuit that her ex-husband had suffocated one of her children and hit another in the argument that occurred on that controversial private flight.

The actor's lawyers refuse to make any assessments, although a friend of Pitt has pointed out that it is “a pattern of behavior.” “With every decision against the other party, they always choose to introduce misleading, inaccurate or irrelevant information as a distraction,” he points out.