Primoz Roglic He confirmed on Saturday that he will not continue with the team from next season Jumbo-Vismabut it is not the only change that is coming, if the merger of that team and the Soudal Quick-Step.

“I don’t want to say anything, I can just definitively confirm that I will leave the team, but we want to tell all the details after the races. I want to be focused and then we will see the next moves,” said the Slovenian rider.

The news of the departure of the current champion of the Italy spin and triple winner of La Vuelta, was confirmed shortly after by Jumbo-Visma himself through his account on the social network to pursue his ambitions elsewhere in the future. First he will focus on the upcoming races in Italy.

More changes

If this merger of the two powerful teams occurs, this Sunday it was announced that there will be more important changes.

“Once the merger is complete and Plugge’s company takes over, all broker contracts Patrick Lefevere They will expire. Evenepoel then only has to sign his contract with Ineos. That can be fixed in five minutes,” an important agent familiar with the issue told L’Equipe.

The French sports newspaper assumes that a “pre-contract has already been signed between the British team and Evenepoel, which in recent months has been frequently associated with the team of Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Laurens De Plus“.

