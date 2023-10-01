Rally | Teemu Suninen’s great weekend ended with an interruption – Kalle Rovanperä accelerated to first place in the power stage

A small bump caused Suninen to lose control of the car, and the next Hyundai driver was in the car.

Hyundai’s Finnish driver Teemu Suninen was disappointed when he had to retire after spinning out in the World Rally Championship in Chile. The car took a small hit on Sunday in the 15th special test. Suninen was tied for the podium position before the suspension.

Estonian Ford driver Ott Tänak drove Chile to victory in the World Rally Championship. The victory overtook Hyundai, who came second with a difference of 42.1 seconds to Thierry Neuville. He drove a Toyota in third place Elfyn Evans. Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä was fourth.

Rovanperä kept his promise and won the power stage with a three-second gap to his teammate Evans.

“The weekend was a bit difficult from the beginning, the best choices were not made”, Rovanperä summarized the race in the finish interview.

In the World Rally Championship, Rovanperä leads Evans by 31 points. Toyota secured its third consecutive brand championship at the weekend’s race. There are still two races left in the season.

Esapekka Lapin the competition ended already on Friday with an elimination race.

Sami Pajari drove third in the WRC2 class.

The next competition will be held at the end of October in Central Europe.