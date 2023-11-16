Thursday, November 16, 2023, 12:04



| Updated 12:13 p.m.

The Warm Up festival, which is sweeping the Region of Murcia and attracting music lovers from other parts of Spain, continues to announce confirmations for its next celebration, which will take place on May 3 and 4, 2024 in La Fica.

They have already announced their first confirmation with the Murcian indie-rock group Viva Sweden, a band that is returning for another year, after not being able to do so in 2023 due to the rain. These artists were joined by 13 others, including Delaporte, Rusowsky, Shinova and La Paloma.

However, the festival’s lineup continues to be expanded with eight new signings. This time groups such as Mujeres, La La Love You, Bomba Estereo or Ladilla Rusa join the stages of La Fica, as announced on the official account of the Warm Up Estrella Levante festival. We will have to pay attention to the next confirmations to finish completing the poster.