Agents of the National Police have arrested 20 ultra-fans of different football clubs in Soria, Madrid, Zaragoza and Logroño. The detainees are allegedly charged with crimes of public disorder, injuries and damage, hatred and membership in a criminal group.

The events occurred last Saturday, May 27 in Soria during the celebration of the match between the soccer teams CD Numancia and UE Cornellá, of the Primera RFEF. On the same day, in the vicinity of Soria, around 60 people celebrated the anniversary of the creation of one of these groups with a celebration.

After finishing the capea, the majority of attendees went by bus to the vicinity of the football stadium, hours before the match. When they left the bus, they went to the place where the members of the antagonistic group were, attacking them, disturbing the public peace and exposing the elderly and minors present there to a dangerous situation. As a result of this violent situation, in which blunt objects were thrown, one person was seriously injured.

Planned attack by radicals

This attack is part of hate crimes motivated by ideology. After the corresponding police investigation, the planning of this attack has been confirmed, in which ultra groups from both the football teams that faced each other that day and other clubs participated. These are radical groups that express great hatred among themselves due to their sporting and ideological enmities. According to investigators, the main groups in this altercation were “Orgullo Numantino”, “Ligallo Fondo Norte” and “Guetto 28”, facing the “Coornehools” group.

As has already happened in other similar tumultuous brawls linked to football matches, these violent groups are aware of the displacement of fans of opposing ideology, which is why they try to bring together a large physical presence to carry out attacks with more forcefulness, even using dangerous objects and means. to cause greater damage. The mass performance provides them with greater defense and anonymity, which is increased by the use of black clothing and concealment of the face.

The investigation has been carried out by the Provincial Information Brigades of Soria, Zaragoza, Madrid, Logroño and Leganés, under the coordination of the General Information Commission and the direction of the head of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Soria. Although it also had the support of the National Sports Office (OND). Thanks to judicial and police coordination in four Spanish provinces, the operation has resulted in 20 detainees and 3 people under investigation from whom statements have been taken.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.