From: Jennifer Lanzinger

The corona numbers also rise on the day of the summit. There was a bomb threat in a vaccination center in Saxony-Anhalt. The news ticker.

In Saxony-Anhalt there was a bomb threat against a vaccination center (see update from January 7th, 7 p.m.).

Saxony wants to relax its corona rules (see update from January 7th, 10:26 p.m.).

This news ticker on the corona pandemic is continuously updated.

Update from January 7th, 10:26 pm: Saxony is planning to significantly relax its corona measures. At an evening meeting in Dresden on Friday, the cabinet agreed on key points. Among other things, cultural institutions and hotels are to reopen with the 2G-Plus rule from January 14th, if the situation in the hospitals allows. Those who have recovered or have been vaccinated are then admitted with an additional test. Anyone who has had a booster vaccination, is aged up to and including 18, has only recovered or has been vaccinated twice before a maximum of three months, does not need a test. 2G-Plus should also apply to restaurants, trade fairs, congresses and indoor sports – in some areas with a restriction on the number of participants.

Irrespective of the incidence, fixed meetings will then be able to attend 200 people instead of the previous ten. If the congestion level in hospitals has fallen below for five consecutive days, up to 1000 people can demonstrate and no longer have to stay in one place.

Corona in Germany: bomb threat against vaccination center

Update from January 7th, 7 p.m .: On Friday there was a bomb threat against a vaccination center in Wernigerode in Saxony-Anhalt. The daily reports People’s Voice. Accordingly, there was a telephone threat from the Harz district around noon. The unknown person requested that the vaccination business be stopped. The police have been working at the vaccination center in Wernigerode since the afternoon. There was no direct danger for employees or those willing to be vaccinated. The vaccination center in Wernigerode was closed on Friday.

The situation was different in Quedlinburg, only a few kilometers away. In consultation with the district, the use of the police there has been expanded. The vaccination center in Quedlinburg was finally evacuated, reports, among other things ntv. In both cases, therefore, explosives search dogs were used. The police said several dozen people had been taken to safety.

The vaccination center in Quedlinburg was evacuated and searched as a precaution because of a bomb threat. © Matthias Bein / dpa

Corona in Germany: Eleven dead after the outbreak in a retirement home

Update from January 7th, 6:05 p.m .: Another resident died after the corona outbreak in a Rastatt senior citizens’ home. As the responsible district office announced on Friday, 52 seniors – more than half of the 85 residents – have been infected with the corona virus since Christmas. Eleven residents have since died on or in connection with it. In addition, five employees had tested positive. The Omikron variant has not yet been detected in any of the cases.

Because of a corona outbreak with several suspected Omikron cases in a retirement home in Gaggenau (Rastatt district), the authorities imposed a temporary ban on visiting two stations in the middle of the week. In the house, in which 109 elderly people live, seven residents and two employees had tested positive. There were no new cases there until Friday. With five residents and one employee there is evidence of Omikron, it said. There were no deaths there. According to the authority, the vaccination rate is higher than in the Rastatt home.

Corona: Federal government classifies over 40 countries as high-risk areas

Update from January 7th, 3:55 p.m .: The federal government has classified the neighboring country of Luxembourg and almost 40 other countries as high-risk areas in whole or in part due to the high Corona numbers from Sunday (January 9th). The RKI announced on Friday. Anyone who enters from such an area and is not fully vaccinated or recovered has to be in quarantine for ten days and can only get rid of it with a negative test five days after arrival at the earliest.

In addition to Luxembourg, Sweden, Australia, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates and their winter holiday destinations Dubai, Israel and Kenya will be on the risk list on Sunday. Overall, the number of high-risk areas worldwide increases to more than 100 countries in one fell swoop. This means that around every second country in the world is again a high-risk area. Ukraine is the only country to be removed from the list. Of the neighboring countries of Germany, only Austria will not be a high-risk area as of Sunday.

Travelers have to follow more rules: the federal government classifies 40 other states as high-risk areas. (Symbol picture) © Jonas Walzberg / dpa

Corona in Germany: the head of paediatricians urgently calls for a mandatory vaccination

Update from January 7th, 12.50 p.m .: Will the general compulsory vaccination come or will it not come? While the federal and state governments are discussing how to proceed on Friday, paediatricians are calling for a quick introduction of compulsory corona vaccination for all adults. He wanted “a general compulsory vaccination, and immediately,” said the president of the professional association of paediatricians (BVKJ), Thomas Fischbach, opposite the New Osnabrück newspaper.

Politicians have shied away from the uncomfortable topic for far too long and now want to put the compulsory vaccination on the back burner, criticized Fischbach. “That would be fatal, because the longer children and adolescents have to suffer from the restrictions.” Children should no longer have to serve to “protect those who are really at risk, that is, unvaccinated adults. Because that is indecent, “said the medical representative.

Corona in Germany: vaccination rate stagnates

Update from January 7th, 10 a.m .: The corona numbers have been rising sharply for days, on Friday the federal and state governments want to discuss how to proceed as part of the corona summit. The vaccination rate remains at a relatively constant level. In Germany, 595,000 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday. This means that 59.6 million people in Germany (71.6 percent of the population) now have full basic protection with the mostly necessary second injection. At least 34.6 million people (41.6 percent) received an additional booster vaccination.

At least 728,000 doses had been administered in Germany on Wednesday. The day before the number was 610,730, on New Year’s Day it was 27,400. According to the RKI, 61.9 million people (74.5 percent) have received at least one vaccine dose so far. So far, 21.2 million people (25.5 percent) have not been vaccinated. Among them, however, are around four million children under the age of four for whom no vaccine has yet been approved.

Before the Corona summit: Incidence climbs higher and higher – RKI value cracks a sad mark again

Original notification from January 7th: Berlin – On Friday, the federal and state governments will discuss the further course of action in the Corona * pandemic at the Corona summit, while the number of infections continues to rise. After the RKI reported a massive jump in incidence on Thursday, January 6, 2022, the value climbed above a sad level on Friday. The RKI also reports more than 56,000 new infections.

The RKI gave the value of the official nationwide seven-day incidence, i.e. the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week, as 303.4 on Friday. After the incidence had initially declined in recent weeks, the value has now cracked the sad mark of over 300 again. It has been increasing day by day since the end of December, although the RKI continues to assume that new infections are under-recorded due to fewer tests and reports in the course of the Holidays and the vacation runs out. For comparison: the previous day the value was 285.9. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 214.9 (previous month: 432.2).

A mouth and nose mask lies on the floor in a pedestrian zone. © Frank Rumpenhorst / dpa / symbol image

The health authorities in Germany reported 56,335 new Corona * infections to the RKI within one day. Exactly one week ago there were 41,240 infections. According to the new information, 264 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 323 deaths. The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Thursday as 3.26 (Wednesday: 3.20).

