The issue of Ayat Al-Rifai’s death received a great response from the Syrian community, which demanded punishment for the perpetrators of this crime.

Ayat had died after being severely beaten by her husband, father and mother, after which she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

In his confessions, Ayat’s father-in-law said that the family used to beat her, but he did so on the night of her death using a stick, in the head area.

For his part, the victim’s husband admitted that he quarreled with the dead woman after his father beat her, and the discussion raged between them, so he had to hit her head on the wall several times.

After the family discovered that Ayat was no longer moving, she was taken to a hospital, but she died there.

The Syrian Ministry of Interior arrested the perpetrator’s brother, following the latter’s threat to the victim’s family, and pressure on them not to open an investigation into the matter.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that it will present the victim’s husband, parents and brother to the competent judiciary, to receive their just punishment for Ayat’s killing.