The pass market in Europe is hectic. This Thursday an informative bomb was known, the possible arrival of Zineidne Zidane to the technical bench of PSG, at the end of the season.

(It may interest you: Quintero and Cardona, for new airs thinking about the National Team)

The version that is already going around the world is from the journalist Daniel riobo, from ‘RMC Sport’ from France.

Zidane with Messi?

Of Zidane, who has not returned to direct after his departure from Real Madrid, it has been said before that he would take the position of Didier Deschamps in the French team, after the dispute of the Qatar 2022 World Cup,

(Also read: Peru, rival of Colombia, on alert for cases of covid-19)

Now this version arises that shakes the market in world football, because if it materializes, it would mean the arrival of Zidane to direct Messi, Neymar and company.

It is even said that Mbappé could decide to stay at PSG, to be led by ZIdane. Mbappé is in the sights of Madrid.

Zidane has been linked to PSG in the past. It has even been said in the European press that Pochettino would not be comfortable there and would think about returning to England.

SPORTS

More sports news

-Pep Guardiola and Juan Manuel Lillo, with covid-19

-Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini, candidates for the best coach of the year

-Waiting for Díaz, the most expensive signings of Colombian footballers