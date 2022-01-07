Following the announcement of a first official trailer, Rebel has finally reached Netflix. This new bet from the streaming giant, unlike other versions, is a reboot of the Mexican series. Therefore, many wonder about the new Mia Colucci, since he was the one who stole everyone’s attention thanks to the interpretation of Anahí Puente.

While we don’t have a Mine in this sequel, the cast includes – in addition to some exciting cameos – Franco Masini as Luka Colucci. The surname of the egocentric character is what has aroused curiosity among fans of the 2004 plot, who wonder what the relationship is between the two.

Luka Colucci is portrayed by Franco Masini. Photo: Netflix

Who is Luka Colucci

The simple fact that Luka’s last name is Colucci raises a clear hypothesis: he is Mía’s son.

Although this is not true, since —in an interview with ELLE magazine— the actor who plays the young man in fiction, Franco Masini confirmed that his role is the cousin of the charismatic RBD singer. Additionally, he revealed how he felt when he found out that it would be on the Netflix version.

“The truth was that it was good because everyone knows who I am when I say Luka Colucci. Precisely what this has is that it mixes the Colucci that we all know with a new Colucci, which is this one who is me, which is Luka, and how he is getting involved in this universe that we all know. I think that is a plus that the series has that I find interesting. Knowing that there are things that were in the first Rebelde, like the name of the school, ”he explained.

Franco Masini confirms that Luka is Mía Colucci’s cousin. Photo: Instagram / @ francomasini

What happened to Anahí Puente’s life after Mía in RBD

It is undeniable that 2004’s Rebelde was a springboard to fame for its stars, especially for Anahí Puente, remembered for having given life to the famous Mía Colucci.

However, for more joy she gave her fans in her years as a celebrity of the series, the artist is currently far from the world of entertainment. This was made clear in an interview with the Hoy program.

“There were things a bit rough at times, that weren’t so pretty or that marked in a not so positive way. That over time made me think about taking time, a break, “he said.

Anahí Puente starred in the soap opera Rebelde in which she played the character of Mía Colucci. Photo: Canal Hola

To this he added that the projects in which he decides to participate are evaluated based on how long they will take, since his main focus is on his family.

His last performances were in Two Homes; Lola, once upon a time; Lucky ladies; and other few titles.

Where to see the new Rebelde remake

To the joy of fans, Rebelde 2022 premiered its full episodes on Netflix this January 5. To access the content catalog of the platform it is only necessary to have a paid subscription.

From the following link you will be able to see all the complete chapters of the new version of Rebelde on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81033243

How many chapters will this version of Rebelde have?

Rebelde de Netflix will have eight episodes directed by Santiago Limón that can be seen on the streaming platform exclusively with the subscription of the service.

Franco Masini. Photo: Instagram / @ francomasini

How many chapters does Rebelde Netflix have?

After a long wait, Netflix has released the first full season of Rebelde this Wednesday, January 5. In total, the reboot has 8 episodes loaded with drama and emotion.

When is World Rebel Day celebrated?

The fanaticism for the Rebelde series was so great that world RBD day was created. In this way, every October 4, the followers of the program celebrate the date in commemoration of the launch of the first chapter.

What was done before Rebelde or Rebelde way?

The original story is by Chris Morena and was titled Rebelde way, an Argentine production. Years later, a remake of the series was made, but this being a Mexican version, called Rebelde.