The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, announced this Monday, minutes after midnight, that will send to Congress a bill to advance the general elections to April 2024a claim from the protesters who have taken to the streets in the last two days in protests in which two people have died.

“I have decided to take the initiative to reach an agreement with Congress to advance the general elections to April 2024. In the next few days I will submit to Congress a bill to advance the elections,” Boluarte said in a speech.

The Peruvian president took office last Wednesday to replace Pedro Castillo, dismissed by Congress after he ordered the dissolution of Parliament, announced the formation of an emergency executive, which was to govern by decree, convene a constituent assembly and reorganize the justice system.

In this sense, He said that he made the decision to advance the elections and not finish his term in July 2026, as initially planned, by interpreting “in the broadest way the will of the citizenry and, consequently, with the responsibility that the exercise” of the Government implies.

(Keep reading: The threat continues / Analysis by Ricardo Ávila).

The leftist lawyer Dina Boluarte was sworn in before the plenary session of Congress as the first female president in the history of Peru.

In the period of the current time until the date of the early general elections

Boluarte clarified that the approval of this law implies constitutional reforms “that should be approved for the most expeditious procedure.”

“In the period from now until the date of holding the early general elections, my government will also promote the agreement in the Congress of the Republic of a law to reform the political system that allows (…) to have a more efficient, transparent and participatory democratic system of government,” he said.With this reform, he hopes that “all the practice of corruption and with political parties legitimized by citizen participation” will be left out.

(Also read: Six presidents in 6 years: reasons behind the dangerous record that Peru set).

“I call on all the political forces of the country, of the regions and provinces, the authorities, civil society and the Peruvian people to participate in this process so that a wave of democratic will and national responsibility guides and guides us, to establish the legal, institutional and democratic life bases of a united, free and socially just Peru,” he concluded.

More news

Tragedy at college graduation: ceiling collapses and four people die

Maximum alert in Guatemala due to the eruption of the Fuego volcano

Young Argentine kills her mother-in-law for an argument about cleaning the house

EFE